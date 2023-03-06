Big East women's final updates: UConn runs past Villanova
The Big East women's championship went down on Monday night, as the No. 7 Connecticut Huskies (29-5, 19-2) defeated the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats (29-5, 17-4) 67-56, winning their 10th consecutive conference title tournament.
Here are the top plays from Monday's championship game!
FINAL: No. 7 Connecticut 67, No. 10 Villanova 56
Nice dime
The backdoor was open for the Huskies early on in this one.
She can shoot it, too
After the nice backdoor dime earlier, Dorka Juhasz showed that she can shoot it from deep, as well.
Maddy time
Did you think Maddy Siegrist wouldn't make noise from beginning to end? Here, she drains her lone 3-pointer of the first half.
Siegrist, however, shot just 4-for-13 in the first half, and at the break, the Huskies led 34-24.
Get out and run
Juhasz denied Christina Dalce's shot, and UConn turned the block into points when Nika Muhl found Lou Lopez Senechal for the fast-break bucket.
Huskies taking over
UConn built a substantial lead late in the third quarter thanks to a trio of 3-balls from Azzi Fudd.
Get out of the way
Juhasz went baseline for the inside bucket.
That kind of night for Nova
It was all Huskies in the second half, exhibited by Fudd getting a contested jumper to fall late in the shot clock.
Next up for both the Huskies and the Wildcats is the Women's NCAA tournament.
