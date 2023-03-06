Women's College Basketball
Big East women's final updates: UConn runs past Villanova

Updated Mar. 6, 2023 9:24 p.m. EST

The Big East women's championship went down on Monday night, as the No. 7 Connecticut Huskies (29-5, 19-2) defeated the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats (29-5, 17-4) 67-56, winning their 10th consecutive conference title tournament.

Here are the top plays from Monday's championship game!

FINAL: No. 7 Connecticut 67, No. 10 Villanova 56

Nice dime

The backdoor was open for the Huskies early on in this one.

She can shoot it, too

After the nice backdoor dime earlier, Dorka Juhasz showed that she can shoot it from deep, as well.

UConn's Dorka Juhasz drains a 3-pointer to extend the Huskies' lead over Villanova

Maddy time

Did you think Maddy Siegrist wouldn't make noise from beginning to end? Here, she drains her lone 3-pointer of the first half. 

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist pump fakes UConn, drains a 3-point jumper in the second quarter

Siegrist, however, shot just 4-for-13 in the first half, and at the break, the Huskies led 34-24.

Get out and run

Juhasz denied Christina Dalce's shot, and UConn turned the block into points when Nika Muhl found Lou Lopez Senechal for the fast-break bucket.

UConn's Lou Lopez Senechal extends the Huskies' lead with the help of teammate Nika Muhl

Huskies taking over

UConn built a substantial lead late in the third quarter thanks to a trio of 3-balls from Azzi Fudd.

Get out of the way

Juhasz went baseline for the inside bucket.

That kind of night for Nova

It was all Huskies in the second half, exhibited by Fudd getting a contested jumper to fall late in the shot clock.

Next up for both the Huskies and the Wildcats is the Women's NCAA tournament.

