Women's College Basketball
Azzi Fudd Turns in Season-Best Effort to Help No. 1 UConn Defeat No. 6 Michigan
Women's College Basketball

Azzi Fudd Turns in Season-Best Effort to Help No. 1 UConn Defeat No. 6 Michigan

Published Nov. 22, 2025 12:25 a.m. ET

Azzi Fudd scored 31 points and Sarah Strong added 16 points and 20 rebounds to lead No. 1 UConn to a 72-69 victory over sixth-ranked Michigan on Friday night in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma had said earlier in the week that Michigan might be the best team that his team would play this early in the season. He wasn't wrong.

UConn (5-0) looked like it would run away with it early, building a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter before the Wolverines (4-1) rallied. They used a 13-0 run to pull to 49-45 heading into the fourth.

Fudd ended a nearly 8-minute scoring drought for the Huskies hitting a 3-pointer to start her own personal 9-0 run and restore a double-digit advantage for UConn.

Michigan wasn't done, rallying to 68-66 in the final minute on a 3-pointer by Syla Swords with 22.2 seconds left. The Wolverines fouled Fudd 5 seconds later and the guard calmly hit two free throws to restore the two-possession lead.

Swords once again answered hitting a deep 3-pointer with about 12 seconds left, making it 70-69.

Fudd then hit two more free throws with just under 8 seconds left and Michigan couldn't get a final shot off to tie it.

Swords finished with 29 points and Olivia Olson added 18 for the Wolverines.

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops
Check out the best moments from this thrilling Women's College Basketball matchup between the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 1 UConn Huskies!

UConn jumped all over Michigan with Strong leading the way on both ends of the court. She had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the first 10 minutes as the Huskies led 22-5 after one quarter. Fudd took over in the second quarter, scoring 13 points as the Huskies led 45-27 at the half.

This was the third time in the past two seasons that Michigan has faced a No. 1 team in the poll. The Wolverines lost to South Carolina to open the season last year and then were beaten by Big Ten foe UCLA. Prior to those meetings, Michigan had only faced a No. 1 team once before — a loss to Iowa in 1988.

Up next

UConn will play Utah and Michigan will face Syracuse on Sunday in the second set of games in this tournament.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in College Basketball: No. 3 UCLA Toppled No. 6 Oklahoma

Last Night in College Basketball: No. 3 UCLA Toppled No. 6 Oklahoma

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes