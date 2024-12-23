Women's College Basketball AP Top 25: UCLA remains No. 1, USC climbs to No. 4 in women's poll Published Dec. 23, 2024 1:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll on Monday after edging UConn.

The Trojans moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 after beating the then-No. 4 Huskies 72-70 on Saturday night in a rematch of last season's Elite Eight game that UConn won.

"It feels great to get the dub always," USC star JuJu Watkins said after the victory. "I think it hit a little different knowing the history of last year and how they sent us home."

This was the Trojans' first ever over UConn.

"This is a really significant win, and it’s a really significant win because of the stature of UConn’s program and what Geno Auriemma has done for our sport," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. 'It doesn’t matter to me that they haven’t won a championship in a couple [of] years. There’s still a way that they prepare, a way that they play, that makes you better, and it made us better."

UCLA , South Carolina and Notre Dame remained the top three teams. The Bruins received 30 of the 32 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks and the Fighting Irish each got one first-place vote.

UConn fell to seventh behind Texas and LSU .

Maryland , Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the top 10 teams.

No. 7 USC vs. No. 4 UConn | Paige Bueckers vs. JuJu Watkins thriller

Duke dropped five spots to No. 14 after losing to South Florida on Saturday. The Blue Devils' other two losses this season were to Maryland and South Carolina. The Bulls are 7-6 on the season, with four of those losses coming against ranked opponents (UConn, Louisville, TCU and South Carolina).

Alabama jumped back into the poll at No. 20 two weeks after falling out. The Crimson Tide had an impressive 82-67 victory over Michigan State, handing the Spartans their first loss of the season. It was Alabama's first victory over a ranked opponent this year.

The SEC has eight teams in the poll this week with Alabama's return. The Big Ten is next with seven. The ACC has six while the Big 12 has three and the Big East one.

Here's the full AP Top 25:

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. USC

5. Texas

6. LSU

7. UConn

8. Maryland

9. Oklahoma

10. Ohio State

11. TCU

12. Kansas State

13. Georgia Tech

14. Duke

15. Tennessee

16. Kentucky

17. North Carolina

18. West Virginia

19. Michigan State

20. Alabama

21. Cal

22. North Carolina State

23. Michigan

24. Iowa

25. Ole Miss

Reporting by The Associated Press.

