Women's College Basketball 2024 Women's Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams Published Mar. 26, 2024 9:12 a.m. ET

The opening two rounds of the 2024 Women's March Madness tournament are done, and we are set up for an ultra competitive rest of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Up next is the Sweet 16 featuring Iowa's superstar Caitlin Clark as well as all the other No. 1 seeds and perennial threat UConn. Check out everything you need to know about the Women's Sweet 16 below.

Who's in the Women's Sweet 16?

Women's Sweet 16 Bracket

Albany 1

(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana

(2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State

Albany 2

(1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado

(2) UCLA vs. (3) LSU

Portland 3

(1) USC vs. (5) Baylor

(3) UConn vs. (7) Duke

Portland 4

(1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga

(2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State

Women's Sweet 16 Schedule

When is the Sweet 16 for Women's March Madness?

The women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will be held on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30. There will be four games each day.

Friday, March 29

Saturday, March 30

Women's Sweet 16 Locations

The 2024 Women's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at the following two locations:

Times Union Center - Albany

Moda Center - Portland

