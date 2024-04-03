Women's College Basketball
2024 Women's March Madness odds: Final Four teams against the field lines
Women's College Basketball

2024 Women's March Madness odds: Final Four teams against the field lines

Published Apr. 3, 2024 9:03 a.m. ET

Now that the women's Final Four is set, bettors can take one of the four semifinalists against the field at DraftKings Sportsbook. 

The field isn't vast, but you can still bet against it. 

So, who do you like to win it all?

Let's take a look at the odds as of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. THE FIELD

Gamecocks: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)
The field: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

IOWA VS. THE FIELD

Hawkeyes: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
The field: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

UCONN VS. THE FIELD

Huskies: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
The field: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

NC STATE VS. THE FIELD

Wolfpack: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
The field: -8000 (bet $10 to win $10.13 total)

To no one's surprise, South Carolina is favored against the field, as they are the favorites to win it all.

But Caitlin Clark might have something to say about that. Can Iowa run the table?

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," after Iowa's Clark dropped 41 points on defending champion LSU to push the Hawkeyes into the Final Four, Colin Cowherd stopped short of picking Iowa to win it all but did compare Clark to generational superstars across the board. 

"People tried to stop [Michael Jordan], too. And [Lionel] Messi. And [Cristiano] Ronaldo. And people tried to beat [Roger] Federer in his prime and Serena [Williams]. You don't. That's what you can't do. LSU — and they've got really good players — had to work for their points; you know, like even stars have to do in the NBA. … Patrick Mahomes isn't the biggest guy or the strongest guy or the fastest guy. Why does it look so easy for him? That's what superstars look like."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on March Madness!

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'The job's not finished': Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past LSU, into the Final Four

'The job's not finished': Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past LSU, into the Final Four

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes