Women's College Basketball 2024 Women's March Madness odds: Final Four teams against the field lines Published Apr. 3, 2024 9:03 a.m. ET

Now that the women's Final Four is set, bettors can take one of the four semifinalists against the field at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The field isn't vast, but you can still bet against it.

So, who do you like to win it all?

Let's take a look at the odds as of Wednesday.

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. THE FIELD

Gamecocks: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

The field: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

IOWA VS. THE FIELD

Hawkeyes: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

The field: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

UCONN VS. THE FIELD

Huskies: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

The field: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

NC STATE VS. THE FIELD

Wolfpack: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

The field: -8000 (bet $10 to win $10.13 total)

To no one's surprise, South Carolina is favored against the field, as they are the favorites to win it all.

But Caitlin Clark might have something to say about that. Can Iowa run the table?

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," after Iowa's Clark dropped 41 points on defending champion LSU to push the Hawkeyes into the Final Four, Colin Cowherd stopped short of picking Iowa to win it all but did compare Clark to generational superstars across the board.

"People tried to stop [Michael Jordan], too. And [Lionel] Messi. And [Cristiano] Ronaldo. And people tried to beat [Roger] Federer in his prime and Serena [Williams]. You don't. That's what you can't do. LSU — and they've got really good players — had to work for their points; you know, like even stars have to do in the NBA. … Patrick Mahomes isn't the biggest guy or the strongest guy or the fastest guy. Why does it look so easy for him? That's what superstars look like."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on March Madness !

