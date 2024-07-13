Women's National Basketball Association Why the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry is crucial for the WNBA Published Jul. 13, 2024 7:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are taking the WNBA by storm, and all eyes are on these two young stars as the season continues and chatter surrounding Rookie of the Year ramps up.

Both USC star JuJu Watkins — who's widely regarded as the heir apparent to Clark after the former Iowa sensation went pro at the end of last season — and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley recently picked Reese as deserving of ROY honors over Clark, sparking even more debate online.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explained why this budding rivalry is crucial for the continued success of the WNBA, comparing it to one of the greatest NBA rivalries of all time on a recent edition of "The Herd."

"Angel Reese potentially winning Rookie of the Year, that would be the best thing in the world for Caitlin," he said. "It would also be the best thing in the world for the WNBA. Hear me out. It's a Magic [Johnson]-[Larry] Bird thing. What made Magic and Bird last is [that] neither truly won the [debate about] whose better. People chose sides for years. … It just went back and forth, back and forth. … The (Olympic) snub (of Clark) plus Angel Reese winning Rookie of the Year can really change the WNBA. It creates arguments, and arguments — they're great for sports."

Clark was left off the Team USA roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics, sending sports fans into a frenzy in recent weeks. Currently an alternate for the team, Clark might end up representing the U.S. after all if veterans Diana Taurasi (leg) and/or Brittney Griner (hip) can't return from injury soon. Clark averaged 15.6 points while shooting 35.7% from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range in the 11 games she appeared in before the Olympic roster was revealed nearly five weeks ago.

Clark and Reese were both recently named All-Stars and will team up to play against the U.S. Olympic team, led by A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart , at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix on July 20.

"They're both terrific players," Cowherd added. "Unlike the NBA, the WNBA draft can deliver players who are productive, culture-changers [come] Game 1. They're both excellent, but I think Caitlin's Olympic snub and if she gets snubbed for Rookie of the Year, it just empowers her fan base and creates a true, real rivalry that's unbelievable for the league."

Clark, the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, has been the runaway favorite since before the season began. However, Reese, the second overall pick by the Chicago Sky, has recently surged to the top of many rankings lists.

Clark recently became the first rookie to record a triple-double, while Reese has gone on a historic double-double streak.

Clark, 22, is averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 24 appearances (all starts) for the Fever, logging 34.9 minutes per game. The standout guard has accounted for 404 total points on 40.3% shooting, including 34% from the 3-point line.

On the other hand, Reese is averaging 13.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 22 appearances (all starts) for the Sky, logging 31.3 minutes per game. The 22-year-old forward has accounted for 303 total points on 41.4% shooting, including 22.2% from distance.

The two have helped the league to huge increases in ratings, attendance and merchandise sales in a short period of time, and Cowherd believes that things will only go up from here.

"I think it's great if Caitlin doesn't win [Rookie of the Year] but maybe can win a playoff series," he said. "And the next year, she's an All-Star and then Angel Reese isn't an All-Star. And then, the next year, Angel wins a title.

"That would elevate the entire sport. … This can't just be about Caitlin Clark. … This league has got to make a profit … and the way that happens isn't Caitlin Clark winning everything. It's Caitlin Clark with a true rival that he has to look up to occasionally. … The Angel Reese dynamic here is bigger than everyone thinks."

