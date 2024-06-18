Sparks rookie, No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink injures knee in 1st quarter against Sun
Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink had to be helped off the court after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter of a game at Connecticut on Tuesday night.
Brink played under four minutes and committed one foul before getting hurt.
Once over to the sidelines, Brink hobbled toward the locker room, but was forced to stop as a result of the pain. A pair of Sparks personnel lifted Brink off her feet and carried her to the locker room.
The 22-year-old Brink, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft behind Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, came into the game averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in her first season in Los Angeles (4-10).
Brink is currently slated to play a key role on the USA Basketball 3x3 women's team headed to France to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics, alongside star college basketball guard Hailey Van Lith of TCU.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
