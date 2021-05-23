Women's National Basketball Association Sabrina Ionescu is living up to her No. 1 overall pick billing this season 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Being selected first overall hits different when the team that picked you resides in the Big Apple.

But so far, in her first full season, the expectations haven't weighed down New York Liberty second-year point guard Sabrina Ionescu, who is proving that her game is tailor-made for the City That Never Sleeps.

Ionescu's rookie season did not go as planned – but it wasn't her fault per se.

She ended up playing in only three games as a rookie before a sprained right ankle ended her season, but so far in 2021, she's making up for lost time, coming out on fire in her sophomore campaign, proving that she's not just worthy of her top pick billing, but that she is already one of the WNBA's truly elite players.

Through five games this season, Ionescu is averaging 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists, showing the stat sheet stuffing abilities that made her the 2020 Naismith Player of the Year as a senior at Oregon.

Her college resume is as decorated as any player to have ever played women's college basketball. She is the all-time leader in triple-doubles (26), and she became the first NCAA player with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

And it didn't take her long to get her first triple-double in the WNBA – it happened in her sixth game to be exact – making history as the youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double.

And the triple-double hasn't been the only way that she has made her presence felt thus far this season.

In the Liberty season opener, she drained the game-winning 3-pointer against the Indiana Fever, part of a 25-point, 11-rebound, 6-assist performance.

After the 3, her head coach Walt Hopkins had the highest praise possible for his budding superstar guard.

"She has a pretty special way of rising to the moment. You get to see it every day in practice," Hopkins said. "Those big-time situations is where she shines. It's what she lives for. I'm pretty excited she's on my team."

It was a moment that Ionescu claimed she had dreamed of when discussing the shot in her postgame press conference.

"I 100 percent had a vision of hitting a game-winner. We were tied walking into the huddle and I was smiling. It was too good to be true. ... I was ready for the moment."

To make the moment even more special, she wore a "Mamba Mentality" Los Angeles Lakers jersey honoring the late Kobe Bryant before the game.

Ionescu and Bryant shared a relationship before his passing, one that she spoke on during her commencement speech upon graduating from Oregon.

The "Mamba Mentality" seems to be prominent within Ionescu.

And so far, it's been that approach to the game that has her shining bright on the New York marquee.

