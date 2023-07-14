Women's National Basketball Association Sabrina Ionescu sets all-time WNBA 3-point contest record with 37 points Published Jul. 14, 2023 6:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu set the all-time WNBA 3-point contest record on Friday with 37 points in the final round. Ionescu was two shots shy of a perfect outing.

This season, Ionescu is ranks second in 3-pointers made, fourth in 3-pointer percentage and 18th in points per game in the WNBA.

Six chosen WNBA representatives show off the league's talent by participating in the 3-point contest. Each competitor has 70 seconds to shoot 27 balls. Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky guard, has won the competition in previous years. She won last year's 3-point competition with a score of 30 points.

Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WBNA Draft. She played at the University of Oregon and holds the NCAA record for the first person to achieve 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

