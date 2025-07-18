Women's National Basketball Association Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Wins 3-Point Contest, Natasha Cloud Wins Skills Comp Updated Jul. 18, 2025 9:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-point contest and her New York Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud won the skills challenge at WNBA All-Star Friday night.

Ionescu, who won the title in 2023 with a record performance, had a strong final round, scoring 30 points. It was less than her record-breaking effort of 37 two years ago when she made 25 of 27 shots — the most ever in either the WNBA or NBA.

Atlanta's Allisha Gray, who made her own history last year by winning the 3-point shootout and skills competition, fell short in both this time. She had 22 points in the 3-point contest.

Ionescu’s 30 points were the second-highest in a WNBA 3-point contest.

Gray went last in the opening round and needed to beat Kelsey Plum’s 22 points to reach the final round. Gray hit her final four shots, including the money ball to tie Ionescu and advance.

Plum, from the Los Angeles Sparks, was looking to become the first player in WNBA history to win an All-Star MVP (2022), skills challenge (2023) and 3-point contest.

Lexie Hull, who was a fill-in for Indiana teammate Caitlin Clark after she injured her right groin on Tuesday night, scored 20 points to finish fourth. Clark hyped up the crowd from the sideline before Hull's turn.

Washington rookie Sonia Citron scored 19 points in the opening round.

Cloud had the fastest time in the first round of the obstacle course that combines passing, dribbling and shooting. She needed to beat Seattle's Erica Wheeler’s mark of 37.5 seconds in the finals. Cloud won despite missing all three of her shots from the corner over the windmill defender. She was able to get through the obstacle course in 36.4 seconds — 1.1 faster than Wheeler.

After beating Wheeler, Cloud hugged Ionescu. She then picked up her girlfriend and Liberty teammate Isabelle Harrison and gave her a hug and kiss. Harrison had told Cloud that she needed to win so they could put a down payment on a house.

"You’re gonna get that house," Cloud said after winning.

Cloud received $55,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership with the WNBAPA. She also received $2,575 from the league for the victory, which was part of the collective bargaining agreement.

Wheeler competed a year after missing the competition in Phoenix because of flight issues due to a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide. Wheeler spent a few years in Indiana and received a loud ovation from the fans when she was introduced.

Defending champion Gray, who was wearing custom A’ja Wilson shoes with "money sign" on them, was in trouble after missing all three of the chest passes, which slowed her time and spoiled her bid for a repeat.

She finished the course in 39.4 seconds, which was behind Cloud and Wheeler’s opening-round times. Courtney Williams (42.0) and Skylar Diggins (44.3) also didn’t make the final round.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

