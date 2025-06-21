Liberty Center Jonquel Jones Out 4-6 Weeks With Sprained Ankle
Liberty center Jonquel Jones will be out four to six weeks after spraining her right ankle, the WNBA team announced Saturday.
Jones sprained her ankle during the second quarter of an 89-81 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.
"After further imaging and evaluation, Jonquel avoided long-term injury, and she is projected to return to game action in approximately four-to-six weeks," the team said in a statement.
Jones had to be helped off the court after injuring the same ankle on June 5 against Washington. She missed two games after that injury.
The 6-foot-6 center was drafted sixth overall in 2016, and played for the Connecticut Sun for six seasons before coming to New York as part of a three-team deal in January 2023. Jones is averaging 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds this season.
The Liberty kick off a four-game road trip Sunday at Seattle.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
