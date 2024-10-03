Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark wins 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award
Updated Oct. 3, 2024 2:33 p.m. ET

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has won 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, the league announced on Thursday. Clark, who set the Division I NCAA scoring record at Iowa, averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in her rookie season, while shooting 41.7/34.4/90.6 and earning an All-Star nod. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Clark set several WNBA rookie records, including most total points by a rookie, and broke the league's single-season and single-game assist records among all players. She also became the first rookie to record two triple-doubles in the a season, and helped the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Fever went 20-20 in Clark's first season after winning just 18 games the previous two years combined.

Clark got 66 of 67 first-place votes for the award. The other went to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who looked to be Clark's strongest challenger for the award until missing the final month of the season due to a wrist injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

