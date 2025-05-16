How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut with the Dallas Wings
Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA regular-season debut on Friday night as the Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx to open the season.
The occasion is being marked in her hometown of Hopkins, Minnesota, with a renaming of the city in her honor and a local brewery's offering of "Paige’s 3-Point Pale" ale.
The 2025 first-overall pick had 10 points and four rebounds in the Wings' 112-78 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Bueckers earned the start and matched guard Arike Ogunbowale for a team-high 23 minutes played.
Bueckers comes off a prolific career at UConn, capped with a storybook ending. The Huskies earned their 12th national title with a convincing 82-59 victory over a talented Dawn Staley-led South Carolina team. Bueckers contributed 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in the championship, and scored over 30 points in three consecutive March Madness games – a feat never before accomplished in UConn's storied history on either the men's or women's teams. Likewise, the career-high 40 points she scored against Oklahoma had also never been achieved by a UConn player in an NCAA tournament game.
How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut
1. Date: Friday, May 16, 2025
2. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
3. Channel: Ion
4. Streaming: WNBA League Pass, Fubo TV
5. Location: Arlington, Texas
6. Venue: College Park Center
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
