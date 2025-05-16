Women's National Basketball Association
How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut with the Dallas Wings
Women's National Basketball Association

How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut with the Dallas Wings

Published May. 16, 2025 11:53 a.m. ET

Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA regular-season debut on Friday night as the Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx to open the season.

The occasion is being marked in her hometown of Hopkins, Minnesota, with a renaming of the city in her honor and a local brewery's offering of "Paige’s 3-Point Pale" ale.

The 2025 first-overall pick had 10 points and four rebounds in the Wings' 112-78 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Bueckers earned the start and matched guard Arike Ogunbowale for a team-high 23 minutes played.

Bueckers comes off a prolific career at UConn, capped with a storybook ending. The Huskies earned their 12th national title with a convincing 82-59 victory over a talented Dawn Staley-led South Carolina team. Bueckers contributed 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in the championship, and scored over 30 points in three consecutive March Madness games – a feat never before accomplished in UConn's storied history on either the men's or women's teams. Likewise, the career-high 40 points she scored against Oklahoma had also never been achieved by a UConn player in an NCAA tournament game.

How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut

1. Date: Friday, May 16, 2025
2. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
3. Channel: Ion
4. Streaming: WNBA League Pass, Fubo TV
5. Location: Arlington, Texas
6. Venue: College Park Center

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Women's National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes