Fever's Caitlin Clark Ruled Out of Thursday's Game vs. Sparks With Groin Injury
Published Jun. 26, 2025 11:59 a.m. ET

The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, the team announced. The former No. 1 pick is battling a groin injury and will miss at least one game.

Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned to action June 14 and helped the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty with an explosive 32-point performance.

Before her quad injury, Clark had never missed a game in the WNBA, continuing a streak that carried over from her four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Fever are currently 7-7. Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds on the season.

The Fever last played the Sparks in September 2024 and won 93-86. Clark matched Aliyah Boston for a team-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds and assists each.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

