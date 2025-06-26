Women's National Basketball Association Fever's Caitlin Clark Ruled Out of Thursday's Game vs. Sparks With Groin Injury Published Jun. 26, 2025 11:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, the team announced. The former No. 1 pick is battling a groin injury and will miss at least one game.

Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned to action June 14 and helped the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty with an explosive 32-point performance.

Before her quad injury, Clark had never missed a game in the WNBA, continuing a streak that carried over from her four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Fever are currently 7-7. Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds on the season.

The Fever last played the Sparks in September 2024 and won 93-86. Clark matched Aliyah Boston for a team-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds and assists each.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Women's National Basketball Association

share