Fever star Caitlin Clark's quad strain to be re-evaluated this weekend
Fever star Caitlin Clark's quad strain to be re-evaluated this weekend

Published Jun. 5, 2025 5:40 p.m. ET

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said she remains day-to-day with a left quadriceps strain but will be re-evaluated this weekend after the team's game at the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

Clark spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since sustaining the injury during Indiana's loss to the New York Liberty on May 24. She was expected to miss at least two weeks.

"I feel like I've made a lot of progress," Clark said, adding that she's been able to get a different point of view watching games from the bench.

"I'm not going to rush coming back," the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year said. "It's just not worth it. But after this weekend I'll be re-evaluated, and we'll have a better idea."

Clark said she wasn't sure at what point in the game the injury occurred, but estimated that it was early. She added she was in pain after the game and got an MRI, which revealed "the result that I didn't want to see."

The Fever have gone 1-2 in the three games that Clark has missed since the injury.

She played in all 40 games and both playoff games last season and the first four games this year. She did miss Indiana’s first preseason game this year with what was said to be a leg injury.

Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark
