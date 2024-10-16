Caitlin Clark becomes first rookie to make All-WNBA 1st team since 2008

Women's National Basketball Association
Oct. 16, 2024

Rookie guard Caitlin Clark added another accolade to her outstanding first season, earning All-WNBA honors Wednesday.

The Indiana Fever guard became the first rookie to make the team since Candace Parker did it in 2008. She's the fifth rookie ever to have that honor, joining Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings and Diana Taurasi.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier were unanimous first-team selections. Breanna Stewart of New York and Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut rounded out the positionless five-person team.

Wilson, the league's unanimous choice as MVP, earned a spot on the first team for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall. Collier, a three-time All-WNBA team selection, was voted to the first team for the second straight year.

Clark earned 52 first-team votes and was on 66 of the 67 ballots that were submitted by a national media panel. She averaged a league-high 8.4 assists per game in addition to 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She made 122 3-pointers to lead the league and helped the Fever make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

New York had three of the 10 players on the two teams with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones earning second-team honors. They were joined by Phoenix's Kahleah Copper, Seattle's Nneka Ogwumike and Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

