Caitlin Clark's 14 Points, 13 Assists Lift Fever Over Paige Bueckers, Wings
Caitlin Clark's 14 Points, 13 Assists Lift Fever Over Paige Bueckers, Wings

Updated Jul. 13, 2025 4:08 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark had 14 points, 13 assists and a career-high-tying five steals, Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points and the Indiana Fever beat rookie Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, 102-83, on Sunday in the first matchup between the past two No. 1 overall WNBA draft picks.

Bueckers made 9 of 15 from the field and finished with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Clark, on a minutes restriction in her third game back from lower-body injuries, had her second career game with at least 10 points, 10 assists and five steals and became just the fifth player in WNBA history with multiple such games.

The Fever had a franchise-record-tying 30 assists.

Indiana (11-10) scored 64 first-half points — the most in a half in the WNBA this season — to take an 18-point lead into halftime. Aari McDonald hit a 3-pointer that gave the Fever the lead for good 33 seconds into the second quarter — the first of their 36 points in the period on 16-of-21 shooting.

Li Yueru scored 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting, JJ Quinerly added 13 and Aziaha James 11 for the Wings (6-16). Arike Ogunbowale returned from a thumb injury and went 0 for 10 from the field and finished with two points.

Natasha Howard had 18 points, Aliyah Boston scored 17 and Sophie Cunningham 13 for Indiana.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

