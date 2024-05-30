Women's National Basketball Association Caitlin Clark WNBA odds: Can Indiana Fever star eclipse 20 points again? Published May. 30, 2024 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the first time in her WNBA career, Caitlin Clark went back to her college scoring ways.

In the Indiana Fever's 88-82 home loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, Clark exploded for the first 30-point game of her young career.

Only once before, in her first five games, had she scored more than 20 — when she dropped 21 in an 85-83 loss at Seattle on May 22.

During Clark's final season at Iowa, Clark scored 20 or more points … every game of the season.

She also had a six-game streak of 30 or more points, a separate four-game streak of 30 or more, and two two-game streaks of 30 or more.

Can she put together her first back-to-back 20-point performances come Thursday night at home against the Storm?

Let's see what the odds say at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caitlin Clark Points

Over 20.5, -113 (bet $10 to win $18.85 total)

Under 20.5, -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Caitlin Clark To Score 20+ Points: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Caitlin Clark To Score 25+ Points: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

On the season, Clark is averaging 17.3 points, tops among all rookies. However, she is shooting just 38.1% from the field.

In no game this season has she shot better than 45.5%. And in that 30-point night against the Sparks, she shot a career-high 15 free throws and made a career-high 13.

In that game, Clark connected on just three of her 10 3-point attempts, and she has yet to make more than three 3s in a single game this season.

She made three or more 3s in 35 of 39 games last season at Iowa.

At FanDuel, her Over/Under 3-pointers made on Thursday is set at 3.5 (Over +142; Under -192).

