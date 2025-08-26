Women's National Basketball Association Caitlin Clark Ramping Up Her Work, Inching Closer To Return From Groin Injury Published Aug. 26, 2025 8:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caitlin Clark was not in the lineup for the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night against Seattle, but last season’s WNBA Rookie of the Year is perhaps not too far away from returning.

Coach Stephanie White said Tuesday that Clark participated in a walk-through on Monday as part of her ramping-up process for returning to play.

"She went through it yesterday," White told reporters. "I want to see her in practice — live in practice. I want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact (for) 94 feet as it’s going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint."

White said it would take multiple practices for Clark to return to action. The star guard has missed 24 games this year with muscle injuries, including the last 15 with a strained right groin. In 13 games, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Clark, who has not played or practiced since July 15, participated in Indiana’s pregame shootaround Sunday at Minnesota.

After Tuesday, Indiana has six games left, and it entered tied with expansion Golden State for the final two playoff spots — one game ahead of Los Angeles, which the Fever visit on Friday, and one-half game behind Seattle for the No. 6 seed.

Clark, whose popularity has led to record attendance and higher television ratings for the league, became Nike’s newest signature athlete on Tuesday.

"There’s very few people who get the opportunity to say they have a logo and to make the impact she makes — not just in the sport but globally — just by being who she is," White said. "She’s a connector. She brings people together."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

