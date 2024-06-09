Women's National Basketball Association Caitlin Clark odds: Indiana Fever star favored over field for Rookie of the Year Published Jun. 9, 2024 10:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

At times this season, fans and pundits have pondered whether the WNBA's players are against rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

Well, one thing is for sure: the rest of the league's newcomers are, at least when it comes to the Rookie of the Year race.

While Clark continues to ingratiate herself with the rest of her peers, she is in the midst of an awards race, alongside the Sparks' Cameron Brink, the Sky's Angel Reese and others.

How does Clark stack up against the field in the Rookie of the Year competition? Let's take a look at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 9.

Caitlin Clark vs. The Field — 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark: -850 (bet $10 to win $11.18 total)

The field: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

With the regular season about a fourth of the way done, Clark appears to be lapping the field when it comes to Rookie of the Year.

She's averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. And despite shooting just 37.3% from the field and leading the league in turnovers per game at 5.6, she had her best game of the season in her last on-court appearance, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in Indiana's 85-83 win over the Mystics on June 7 (she also had eight turnovers).

Clark's only competition, at least at this point, appears to be either Brink, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft — Clark was No. 1 — or Reese, the seventh pick in the draft.

Brink is putting up 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 45% from the field.

Reese is averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals, but is shooting just 34.6% from the field.

