Fever star Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with left quad strain
Published May. 26, 2025 1:57 p.m. ET

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday. The Fever did not say when Clark suffered the injury. Indiana said further updates will be provided after she gets another evaluation.

Clark played 37:52 and had 18 points and 10 assists in a 90-88 loss to the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday on Indiananpolis. The Fever,  are 2-2 on the season and could be without Clark for at least the next four games: they're set to face the Washington Mystics (5/28), Connecticut Sun (5/30), the Mystics again (6/3) and the Chicago Sky (6/7) in that stretch. 

The 23-year-old Clark had not yet missed a game in her WNBA career, though, she did sit out the 2025 preseason opener against the Mystics due to a left quad injury – whether this was a reaggravation of that issue or a new one is unknown at this time.

Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and a league-leading 9.3 assists this season, after winning Rookie of the Year honors, finishing fourth for Most Valuable Player, and being named first team All-WNBA in her inaugural campaign with the Fever. She scored 19.2 points per game with an average of 8.4 assists  and 5.7 rebounds in the 2024 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

