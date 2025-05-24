Women's National Basketball Association Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever drawing fans to books like magnets Published May. 24, 2025 12:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caitlin Clark is a magnet for money.

American sports bettors can’t stop and won’t stop betting the Indiana Fever superstar on a daily basis, regardless of matchup or opponent.

Bookmakers are already lining Clark’s point props around O/U 22.5 and juicing her 3-pointer props to Pluto. You’ll have to lay prices of -125 or higher, so the house can vacuum more profit when she doesn’t cash.

Clark isn’t the league’s highest scorer, and she doesn’t make the most 3-pointers per game. But she’s arguably the most dangerous player with the ball in her hands because of her ability to get buckets or set up others.

If the former Iowa Hawkeye exceeds the already-high preseason expectations, it’ll be difficult for voters not to check the MVP box next to her name.

As a 22-year-old rookie last season, Clark finished fourth in the voting behind longtime league stars A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. And none of those players wrapped a grueling 39-game college basketball season a month before the WNBA regular season tipped off in mid-May.

A year later, she's the favorite.

WNBA MVP odds at BetMGM

Caitlin Clark: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Naphessa Collier: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

A’ja Wilson: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Breanna Stewart: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Sabrina Ionescu: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kelsey Plum: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Satou Sabally: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Gabby Williams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Angel Reese, Clark’s "rival," is as high as 200-1.

Another way to bet Clark is to align with her team. The Fever are the second or third favorite to win the title, and BetMGM and FanDuel have the best price at +350. Other shops are closer to 3/1 range, while one offshore outfit has +225.

Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aaliyah Boston have a much stronger supporting cast than a season ago. The front office acquired sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham from Phoenix, brought three-time champion Natasha Howard back to Indy and added two-time champ DeWanna Bonner, too.

The Fever are clearly serious about making a title run.

"I have four dimes worth of parlays on the Fever to win the championship and the Indiana Pacers to eliminate the [New York] Knicks," handicapper Jeff Sealey told FOX Sports. "If that hits, it’ll pay $45,000."

Sheesh.

"A buddy of mine craves action," Sealey said. "I was telling him about my Fever-Pacers parlays, and he wanted in, but wanted more. So we made some phone calls and got down $100,000 to win a million bucks.

"The talent is all there, but continuity will be a challenge early." Sealey added. "It’s just not there yet. The players are still getting used to each other. There’s only one ball to go around, but when they gel, forget it.

"Indiana has the most talent in the WNBA."

Generally, good things come to those who wait. Odds are good you’ve heard that at some point in your life, and you probably despised it.

Thing is, you shouldn’t wait to catch the Fever.

In the last week, Clark’s odds shifted from +145 to -120 for MVP and the Fever continued to climb up the championship betting boards. Sure, the prices are short, but there’s a great chance the love fest doesn’t slow down.

What are you waiting for?

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

