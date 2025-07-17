Women's National Basketball Association
2025 WNBA All-Star Odds: How To Wager Team Caitlin Clark vs. Team Napheesa Collier
Published Jul. 17, 2025 7:01 p.m. ET

The WNBA is heading to Indianapolis for All-Star Game weekend, and fans and bettors are getting in on the action.

This year's main event will feature Team Caitlin Clark taking on Team Napheesa Collier. Clark and Collier locked in their rosters earlier this month.

While this year's festivities are being hosted by the Fever, their star guard and captain of Team Clark announced on Thursday morning that she'll be on the sideline after suffering a groin injury on Tuesday in the team's win over Connecticut.

Here's how to watch and wager on the WNBA's big weekend in Indy (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 17):

  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • July 18: 3-point contest and skills challenge, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • July 19: All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Team Caitlin vs. Team Napheesa

Point spread: Team Napheesa -4.5 (Team Napheesa favored to win by 4.5 points or more, otherwise Team Caitlin covers)
Moneyline: Team Napheesa -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Team Caitlin +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 255.5 points scored by both teams combined

3-Point Contest Winner

Sabrina Ionescu: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Kelsey Plum: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Allisha Gray: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Sonia Citron: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Skills Challenge Winner

Allisha Gray: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Skylar Diggins: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Courtney Williams: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Natasha Cloud: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Erica Wheeler: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

First 4-Point Field Goal Scorer

Sabrina Ionescu: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Paige Bueckers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Napheesa Collier: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Allisha Gray: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Nneka Ogwumike: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Breanna Stewart: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
A'ja Wilson: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Aliyah Boston: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)


