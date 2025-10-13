2026 WNBA Title Odds: Aces, Lynx Favored; Where Do Fever Land?

The Las Vegas Aces captured their third WNBA title in four years, sweeping the Phoenix Mercury 4-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Can A'ja Wilson & Co. make it two in a row by winning in 2026?

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 13.

2026 WNBA Championship

Minnesota Lynx: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Las Vegas Aces: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Indiana Fever: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

New York Liberty: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

Phoenix Mercury: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Atlanta Dream: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Seattle Storm: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Golden State Valkyries: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Los Angeles Sparks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Dallas Wings: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Washington Mystics: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Chicago Sky: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Connecticut Sun: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Portland Fire: +175000 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total)

Toronto Tempo: +175000 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total)

Tied Up Top: The first teams on the oddsboard are Minnesota and Las Vegas. The Lynx had their title hopes dashed in 2025 after losing 3-1 to Phoenix in the semifinals. In that matchup, Napheesa Collier — the team's leading scorer and leading rebounder — went down with a season-ending injury. In 2024, Minnesota made it all the way to the Finals before losing 3-2 to the Liberty. The last time the Lynx hoisted the championship trophy was in 2017. Reigning champion Las Vegas is coming off a historic year when it went into the All-Star break at 14-14 but then turned things around by winning 16 straight from Aug. 3 to end the season. Led by superstar A'ja Wilson — who just claimed her fourth regular-season MVP — the Aces only lost three games during the 2025 postseason en route to winning the title.

Clark & Company: Third on the board is the Indiana Fever. They played a majority of the season without star guard Caitlin Clark, and still made it to the WNBA semifinals, pushing the Aces to five games. With Clark, can they take it a step further and make it to the WNBA Finals?

Expansion Teams: Tied at the bottom of the board are two new franchises, Portland and Toronto. These expansion teams are scheduled to tip off during the league's 30th anniversary year. However, looming CBA negotiations could impact the ease with which these two new squads enter the WNBA fray.

