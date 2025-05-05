Women's National Basketball Association
2025 WNBA odds: Will Angel Reese produce in Year 2?
Women's National Basketball Association

2025 WNBA odds: Will Angel Reese produce in Year 2?

Published May. 6, 2025 12:36 p.m. ET

With the 2025 WNBA season on the horizon, sportsbooks are shifting their focus to this year's futures markets. 

Who should bettors keep an eye on?

After suffering a season-ending injury last year, Angel Reese is set to maker her return to the court for Chicago, as she was unable to finish her rookie campaign. 

Let’s take a closer look at the Angel Reese specials available at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angel Reese/Chicago Sky Team Specials 2025

Angel Reese to record 20+ rebounds in any 2025 regular-season game: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Angel Reese to record 25+ rebounds in any 2025 regular-season game: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Angel Reese to score 30+ points in any 2025 regular-season game: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Angel Reese to record 30+ double-doubles in the 2025 regular season: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Angel Reese to record a triple-double in any 2025 regular-season game: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Angel Reese to record 35+ double-doubles in the 2025 regular season: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Angel Reese to record 30+ rebounds in any 2025 regular-season game: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

The WNBA single-game rebounding record stands at 24, which was last accomplished in 2003 by Chamique Holdsclaw. Angel Reese came extremely close to that in her rookie campaign, tallying 22 rebounds on Aug. 25, 2024, in a two-point loss to Las Vegas. 

She also made history as the first WNBA player to notch 20 rebounds in three consecutive games, all while setting a new single-season record for rebounds per game with 13.1.

With -200 odds to record 20+ rebounds in a single game, it seems clear sportsbooks expect another productive year for Reese on the glass.

On May 2, in Chicago's first preseason game ahead of this upcoming season, Reese posted 15 points and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes against the Brazlian National Team. 

Additionally, Reese is currently fourth on the oddsboard to win Defensive Player of the Year at FanDuel (+2000), sitting behind last year's MVP A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Women's National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Which athletes are at the 2025 Met Gala? Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, more

Which athletes are at the 2025 Met Gala? Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, more

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes