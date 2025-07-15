Women's National Basketball Association
2025 WNBA Odds: Can Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese Continue Impressive Streaks?
Published Jul. 15, 2025

While their stars might not blaze as bright as Caitlin Clark's, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese are shining on the court.

Both Bueckers and Reese are currently maintaining impressive streaks. Bueckers has never scored fewer than 10 points as a pro (17 straight games), and Reese has nine straight double-doubles. 

Can they keep the numbers going?

Let's dive into the odds at Fanduel Sportsbook as of July 15. 

Paige Bueckers 10+ points streak

Paige Bueckers to score 10+ in 25+ consecutive games: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Paige Bueckers to score 10+ in 30+ consecutive games: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Paige Bueckers to score 10+ in 33+ consecutive games (rookie record): +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Paige Bueckers to score 10+ in 34+ consecutive games (breaks record): +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Angel Reese double-double streak

Angel Reese to record a double-double in 15+ consecutive games (WNBA record): +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Angel Reese to record a double-double in 16+ consecutive games (breaks record): +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Angel Reese to record a double-double in 20+ consecutive games: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Angel Reese to record a double-double in 25+ consecutive games: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

First, to Bueckers.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft has transitioned to the pro ranks quite nicely. She is ninth in the league in points per game (18.3), adding in 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. 

In her 17 professional outings, she has yet to score fewer than 10 points, and the last time she scored exactly 10 was her rookie debut. During the streak, she has eight games of 20 or more, including a 35-point outburst on June 11 in a loss to Phoenix. 

They don't call her Paige Buckets for nothing.

As for Reese, she is no stranger to a 10-point, 10-rebound outing.

In her rookie season last year, she had 26 double-doubles in 34 games. For context, Alyssa Thomas holds the record with 28. 

So far this season, Reese has 15 double-doubles in 21 games, and during her current nine-game double-double streak, she has scored 20 or more three times, and grabbed 15 or more rebounds six times. 

