Women's National Basketball Association 2025 WNBA odds: Bettors Backing Caitlin Clark as MVP After Scuffle Updated Jun. 19, 2025 4:15 p.m. ET

Things are heating up in the WNBA — especially as it pertains to the Fever and their star guard's MVP odds.

Caitlin Clark missed five games for Indiana after suffering a quad strain but returned to action on June 14. In her absence, Clark's odds to win the W's most coveted individual honor dropped to +400 from +195.

However, in her return, Caitlin racked up 32 points against the Liberty. She added eight rebounds and nine assists to complement her team's 102-88 winning effort over New York. The loss for the reigning champions was their first of the season.

And now at BetMGM her MVP odds are moving up the board.

Minnesota's Napheesa Collier is still currently the favorite at -285, but Clark has shortened to +200. She also has the highest ticket (54.5%) and highest handle (62.3%) in the MVP market.

Let's check out some of Indiana's odds at BetMGM as of June 19, including the line for the Fever's Thursday night matchup against Golden State.

WNBA Championship

+450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

To Make the Playoffs

Yes: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

No: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Thursday, June 19

Fever @ Valkyries (10 p.m., PRIME VIDEO)



Point spread: Fever -11.5 (Fever favored to win by 11 points or more, otherwise Valkyries cover)

Moneyline: Fever -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Valkyries +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 163.5 points scored by both teams combined

Caitlin Clark gets in scuffle, How has she impacted the WNBA?

It's also worth noting that Indiana is 2-0 since the star guard — who's in her second year out of Iowa — has been back in Indiana's lineup.

Her second game back, though, was the one that got fans and bettors talking.

In the Fever's 88-71 win over the Sun, Caitlin got poked in the eye in a physical game that included three ejections.

"It's a horizontal, chippy league," Colin Cowherd said about the W after Tuesday night's scuffle. "Caitlin Clark is like kerosene to the physicality flame."

And according to "The Herd" host, keeping the MVP contender in check will only get more difficult.

"They don't know how to officiate her, they don't know how to defend her. This is the worst she'll ever be. She's getting better and they can't stop her."

