2025 WNBA Odds: Will Caitlin Clark Claim the MVP Title?
2025 WNBA Odds: Will Caitlin Clark Claim the MVP Title?

Updated Jun. 24, 2025 1:21 p.m. ET

Things are heating up in the WNBA — especially as it pertains to the Fever and their star guard's MVP odds.

Caitlin Clark missed five games for Indiana after suffering a quad strain but returned to action on June 14. In her absence, Clark's odds to win the W's most coveted individual honor dropped to +400 from +200.

However, in her return, Caitlin racked up 32 points against the Liberty. She added eight rebounds and nine assists to complement her team's 102-88 winning effort over New York. The loss for the reigning champions was their first of the season.

And now at BetMGM her MVP odds are second on the board.

Minnesota's Napheesa Collier is still currently the favorite at -275, but Clark has shortened to +200. 

Let's check out some of Indiana's odds at BetMGM as of June 24, including the line for the Fever's Tuesday night matchup against the Seattle Storm.

WNBA Championship
+475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

To Make the Playoffs
Yes: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)
No: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tuesday, June 24
Fever @ Storm (10 p.m., NBA TV)

Point spread: Storm -3.5 (Storm favored to win by 4 points or more, otherwise Fever cover)
Moneyline: Storm -165 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.06 total); Fever +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 167.5 points scored by both teams combined

It's also worth noting that Indiana is 2-2 since the star guard — who's in her second year out of Iowa — has been back in Indiana's lineup.

Her second game back, though, was the one that got fans and bettors talking. 

In the Fever's 88-71 win over the Sun, Caitlin got poked in the eye in a physical game that included three ejections. 

"It's a horizontal, chippy league," Colin Cowherd said about the W after Tuesday night's scuffle. "Caitlin Clark is like kerosene to the physicality flame."

And according to "The Herd" host, keeping the MVP contender in check will only get more difficult.

"They don't know how to officiate her, they don't know how to defend her. This is the worst she'll ever be. She's getting better and they can't stop her."

