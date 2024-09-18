Women's National Basketball Association 2024 WNBA Finals MVP odds: Breanna Stewart favored; Wilson second Updated Sep. 18, 2024 10:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The WNBA playoffs begin on Sunday, meaning not only is the regular-season MVP award race coming to an end, but the WNBA Finals MVP race is just beginning.

Of course, in order to win Finals MVP, you have to make it to the Finals first. And as of Wednesday, the New York Liberty (+150) and Las Vegas Aces (+260) are slight favorites to win the title.

The Aces, led by reigning Finals MVP A'ja Wilson, are aiming to win their third straight WNBA title, and Wilson will look to win back-to-back Finals MVPs for just the third time in league history.

Cynthia Cooper won four straight from 1997-2000, and Lisa Leslie went back-to-back in 2001-2002.

Let's check out the odds for 2024 WNBA Finals MVP at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 18.

2024 WNBA Finals MVP odds:

Breanna Stewart, Liberty: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

A'ja Wilson, Aces: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Napheesa Collier, Lynx: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jonquel Jones, Liberty: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Caitlin Clark, Fever: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Stewart tops the oddsboard, and she is no stranger to the award, having won it in 2018 and 2020 as a member of the Seattle Storm. She is also the reigning regular-season MVP.

Her Liberty have the best record in the league, and will face either the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics or Chicago Sky in the first round of the playoffs.

Wilson and the Aces will likely face the Storm in the first round, while the Lynx will take on the Phoenix Mercury.

Then, there is Caitlin Clark.

As a rookie, Clark has led the Fever to the postseason for the first time since 2016. In fact, between 2016 and 2024, the Fever had either the worst or second-worst record in the league five times.

She appears to be a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year, and if somehow, the Fever — winners of seven of their last 10 — can make it to the Finals and win it, it will surely be on the backs of Clark and fellow star guard Kelsey Mitchell (+12000 to win Finals MVP).

