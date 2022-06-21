Westminster Kennel Club Westminster Dog Show 2022: Top moments and winners from Tuesday 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was in full swing Tuesday with the first round of Group judging, and four of the seven finalists competing for Best in Show have locked down their spots.

"America's Dog Show" kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday, as Bee the Shetland Sheepdog won the highly anticipated 9th Annual Masters Agility Championship.

Competition continued Monday with the Masters Obedience Championship — a command-driven competition open to both Purebreds and All-American (mixed breed) dogs — where Willie the Australian Shepherd took home the 2022 WKC Masters Obedience Champion title.

With the agility and obedience competitions in the books, it was on to the first night of Group judging. Breed Judging in the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups wrapped Tuesday afternoon, and the top dogs competed against other breeds in their respective group to advance to Best in Show judging on Wednesday.

Hound was the largest of the four groups judged Tuesday, followed by Herding, Toy and Non-Sporting.

Tuesday's first winner was Trumpet the Bloodhound for the Hound Group.

Bloodhounds are independent, inquisitive and friendly large scent hounds originally bred for hunting deer and wild boar. The Borzoi, Norwegian Elkhound and Harrier rounded out the top four spots for the Hounds.

Next was the Toy Group, and Hollywood the Maltese was the second Group winner of the night.

Maltese are known for their gentle and playful demeanor and their unmistakable, glamorous white coats. The Brussels Griffon, English Toy Spaniel and Shih Tzu rounded out the top four spots for the Toys.

The third win of the night went to Winston the French Bulldog — who is owned by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox — for the Non-Sporting Group, followed closely by the Dalmatian, Tibetan Spaniel and Xoloitzcuintli.

It is the second consecutive year that the French Bulldog has won the Non-Sporting Group.

The Herding Group was the last to show, and River the German Shepherd took home the fourth and final win of the night. German Shepherds have the most Herding Group wins in Westminster Dog Show history.

The Australian Shepherd, Old English Sheepdog and Pembroke Welsh Corgi rounded out the top four spots.

Competition continues Wednesday on FS1 with the Junior Showmanship Finals (7-7:30 p.m. ET) and judging of the Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups, followed promptly by Best in Show (7:30-11 p.m. ET).

Here are more top moments from Tuesday's action.

