United States Football League USFL Week 9: New Jersey Generals-Michigan Panthers top plays 1 hour ago

Week 9 of the USFL season kicks off Saturday with the New Jersey Generals (7-1) and the Michigan Panthers (1-7) in action.

The Generals are atop the North but haven't clinched the division just yet. They need to win Saturday against the Panthers, which are one of the three 1-7 teams entering this week.

Here are the top plays.

New Jersey Generals vs. Michigan Panthers

New Jersey received the opening kickoff and ended the first drive with a missed field goal, but a big man interception by Toby Johnson put the Generals back in scoring position.

Austin Jones then redeemed himself with kick through the uprights to give New Jersey a 3-0 lead.

New Jersey extended its lead to 10-0 after KaVontae Turpin made USFL history with this punt return TD.

Michigan got on the board when quarterback Josh Love found Joe Walker darting across the back of the end zone on fourth down for a two-yard score.

New Jersey answered immediately with some trickery from Cam Echols-Luper.

The flea flicker turned into a 24-yard rushing touchdown and the Generals extended the lead to 16-6 with less two minutes to go in the first half.

It didn't take long for Michigan to respond.

With a minute left in the half, Love threw a touchdown to Ishmael Hyman for a 25-yard score.

The Panthers then added a two-point conversion via a connection between running back Cameron Scarlett and tight end Connor Davis.

With the score, Michigan cut the deficit to 16-14 heading into halftime.

