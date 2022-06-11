United States Football League
USFL Week 9: Houston Gamblers-Birmingham Stallions top plays

1 hour ago

Week 9 of the USFL season continues Saturday with the Houston Gamblers (1-7) and the undefeated Birmingham Stallions in action.

The Gamblers are looking to snag their first win since Week 1, but they'll need to play their best football yet in order to get it against the Stallions, who have already clinched the top spot in the South Division and remain perfect on the season at 8-0.

Earlier Saturday, the New Jersey Generals clinched the North Division with a 25-23 win over the Michigan Panthers.

Here are the top plays.

Houston Gamblers vs. Birmingham Stallions 

Not so fast!

The Gamblers went three-and-out on their opening possession, thanks to clutch back-to-back tackles from Stallions linebacker DeMarquis Gates that stopped Houston in its tracks early.

Clocking in

Birmingham capped off an 18-play, 89-yard drive that took most of the remainder of the first quarter — 10 minutes and seven seconds, to be exact — with a field goal to take a 3-0 lead headed into the second frame.

Need for speed

Houston bounced back on its second drive of the game, starting with a monster 58-yard kickoff return from Gamblers wide receiver JoJo Ward.

Fancy footwork

Then, Gamblers QB Kenji Bahar escaped pressure to pull off an incredible 18-yard throw to tight end Julian Allen that put Houston deep in the red zone. The big gain led to a quick field goal to knot things up, 3-3.

Back and forth

The Stallions answered with a field goal of their own on their following drive to take a 6-3 lead, but the Gamblers returned the favor with their second field goal of the day to keep things even once again, 6-6.

Meanwhile, things got heated as halftime neared.

Gamblers take the lead

Houston made it a 9-6 game just before the half, thanks to a 50-yarder from Nick Vogel — his third field goal of the day. Just like that, the Gamblers had the edge over the undefeated Stallions.

Making history

Houston LB Donald Payne became the first USFL player to reach 100 total tackles this season.

Houston gains momentum

The Gamblers opened the second half with a huge stop, holding the Stallions to just one yard and forcing them to go three-and-out. 

Returning the favor

The Stallions' defense got in on the action, too, stopping the Gamblers from getting anything going on their first drive of the second half.

Stay tuned for more updates.

