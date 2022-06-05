United States Football League USFL Week 8: Houston Gamblers-Tampa Bay Bandits top plays 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the USFL season comes to a close Sunday with the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4) hosting the Houston Gamblers (1-6).

Here are the top plays from Sunday's game.

Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Man down

The Bandits had to settle for a field goal after this brutal sack by Chris Odom took down QB Jordan Ta'Amu for a loss of nine yards. Odom is now the first player to reach 10 sacks on the season.

Touchdown time

Tampa Bay wide receiver Derrick Dillon caught a seven-yard pass from Ta'Amu and ran it in for the first touchdown of the day, giving TB a 10-0 lead.

Right before the half

Tampa Bay's Tyler Rausa extended Tampa Bay's lead to 13-0 right before halftime.

Stay tuned for more updates.

