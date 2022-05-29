USFL Week 7: Stallions-Maulers top plays

United States Football League
Week 7 of the USFL season continues Sunday with a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions (6-0) and the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-5), and we're got you covered from start to finish on FOX.

The Stallions — the league's only remaining unbeaten team, can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a victory, while the Maulers hope to play spoiler and earn their second victory of the season.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's game.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers 

After stopping the Maulers on the game's opening drive, the Stallions got on the board first with a field goal by Brandon Aubrey. The kick was set up by a beautiful 53-yard pass from quarterback J'Mar Smith to wideout Victor Bolden.

The catch made Bolden the first player to compile 1,000 all-purpose yards this season.

The Maulers struck back, though, taking the lead on a 4-yard plunge by Madre London.

The Pittsburgh defense continued to give the Stallions fits, as evidenced by the big sack from Nasir Player. The Maulers added a field goal to their tally a short while later to take a 10-3 lead.

The Stallions' Aubrey nailed another field goal late in the first half, which left the Maulers with a 10-6 edge at the break.

The Stallions came out fired up in the second half. First, Bo Scarbrough went for a big gain on the ground.

Then, after the Maulers forced fourth down, Birmingham dug into its bag of tricks — Bobby Holly rumbled 52 yards for a touchdown on a fake punt.

Stay tuned for more updates.

