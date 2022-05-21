USFL Week 6: Stallions drop Panthers, remain undefeated
The Birmingham Stallions remain the kings of the USFL after beating the Michigan Panthers in their Week 6 matchup on Saturday night.
The Stallions are the league's only undefeated team at 6-0, while the Panthers dropped to 1-5.
Earlier on Saturday, the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) picked up a win over the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3).
Here are the top plays from the matchup.
Birmingham Stallions 33, Michigan Panthers 17
Three-point game
The Panthers were first on the board, courtesy of nailing a whopping 56-yarder on their opening drive.
No helmet? No problem
On the following drive, Stallions receiver Marlon Williams picked up 17 yards — with no helmet — on a dart from QB J'Mar Smith.
The big gain helped move the Stallions downfield, and Birmingham responded with a field goal of its own to knot things up, 3-3, to close out the first quarter.
Sack!
Michigan came up with a huge stop on third down, as Panthers DE Vantrel McMillan brought down Smith to force the Stallions to punt.
Off to the races
Birmingham bounced back on its following drive, as Smith connected with wideout Osirus Mitchell for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Stallions a 10-3 lead early in the second frame.
Knotted up
Panthers QB Shea Patterson did it with his legs, picking up a score for Michigan when the game resumed after a short weather delay. Just like that, things were tied again, 10-10, late in the second quarter.
Turnover!
Patterson connected with Lance Lenoir Jr., who then fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Stallions.
Birmingham turned that into three points with another field goal, good for a 13-10 edge at the break.
Giddy up!
Birmingham kicked off the second-half scoring with a six-yard TD, good for a 19-10 advantage midway through the frame.
Keeping it close
On the following drive, Patterson connected with Devin Ross for a Panthers score to make it a two-point game, 19-17, as the third quarter came to a close.
Go, Bo!
The Stallions opened up the fourth quarter the same way they started the third — with a TD.
Stallions take over
On the Panthers' following drive, misfortune struck Michigan, as Patterson was picked off at midfield.
Pulling away
The result of the turnover was another score for the Stallions, this one courtesy of QB Alex McGough, good for a 33-17 lead that Birmingham carried to the end.