USFL Week 6: Stallions drop Panthers, remain undefeated

54 mins ago

The Birmingham Stallions remain the kings of the USFL after beating the Michigan Panthers in their Week 6 matchup on Saturday night.

The Stallions are the league's only undefeated team at 6-0, while the Panthers dropped to 1-5.

Earlier on Saturday, the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) picked up a win over the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3).

Here are the top plays from the matchup.

Birmingham Stallions 33, Michigan Panthers 17

Three-point game

The Panthers were first on the board, courtesy of nailing a whopping 56-yarder on their opening drive.

No helmet? No problem

On the following drive, Stallions receiver Marlon Williams picked up 17 yards — with no helmet — on a dart from QB J'Mar Smith

The big gain helped move the Stallions downfield, and Birmingham responded with a field goal of its own to knot things up, 3-3, to close out the first quarter.

Sack!

Michigan came up with a huge stop on third down, as Panthers DE Vantrel McMillan brought down Smith to force the Stallions to punt.

Off to the races

Birmingham bounced back on its following drive, as Smith connected with wideout Osirus Mitchell for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Stallions a 10-3 lead early in the second frame.

Osirus Mitchell couldn't be stopped, as he walked in for the Stallions' first score.

Knotted up

Panthers QB Shea Patterson did it with his legs, picking up a score for Michigan when the game resumed after a short weather delay. Just like that, things were tied again, 10-10, late in the second quarter.

Turnover!

Patterson connected with Lance Lenoir Jr., who then fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Stallions.

Birmingham turned that into three points with another field goal, good for a 13-10 edge at the break.

Giddy up!

Birmingham kicked off the second-half scoring with a six-yard TD, good for a 19-10 advantage midway through the frame.

Keeping it close

On the following drive, Patterson connected with Devin Ross for a Panthers score to make it a two-point game, 19-17, as the third quarter came to a close.

Shea Patterson went over the middle to WR Devin Ross for a Michigan Panthers' score nearing the fourth quarter against the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL.

Go, Bo!

The Stallions opened up the fourth quarter the same way they started the third — with a TD. 

Bo Scarbrough used a blend of his speed and power to dive in for a 28-yard rushing TD for the Birmingham Stallions.

Stallions take over

On the Panthers' following drive, misfortune struck Michigan, as Patterson was picked off at midfield.

Pulling away

The result of the turnover was another score for the Stallions, this one courtesy of QB Alex McGough, good for a 33-17 lead that Birmingham carried to the end.

