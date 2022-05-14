United States Football League USFL Week 5: New Jersey Generals top New Orleans Breakers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the USFL season continued Saturday with a crucial matchup between the New Orleans Breakers and the New Jersey Generals, as both teams entered with a 3-1 record.

It was the Generals who came out on top, defeating the Breakers 27-17 to improve to 4-1 on the season, while New Orleans dropped to 3-2.

Here are the top plays from the game:

New Jersey Generals 27, New Orleans Breakers 17

Made you look!

On the Breakers' opening drive, they were faced with a quick fourth-and-3, but pulled off a fake punt.

New Orleans linebacker Jerod Fernandez rushed up the middle for a monster 43-yard gain to get the Breakers in field goal range. Just like that it was 3-0 lead.

New Orleans' Jerod Fernandez converts fake punt The Breakers pull off fake punt conversion with a Jerod Fernandez 43-yard rush.

Ground game

The Generals answered with a quick touchdown on the following drive, courtesy of QB De'Andre Johnson. New Jersey held a 7-3 edge heading into the second quarter.

New Jersey QB De'Andre Johnson scores rushing TD Generals' QB De'Andre Johnson scores his third rushing touchdown of the season to give New Jersey the lead in the first touchdown of the game.

Too fast

On New Jersey's first possession of the second quarter, running back Trey Williams broke off a 28-yard gain to move the Generals downfield.

Another one!

Then, the Generals kicked off the second-quarter scoring with another Johnson rushing TD to take a 14-3 lead.

Off to the races

On the ensuing drive, the Breakers got things going with a monster kick return from WR Taywan Taylor.

Miscue

The Breakers weren't able to capitalize on the big gain, as QB Kyle Sloter was picked off in the red zone by Generals safety Shalom Luani later on that drive.

Breakers bounce back

New Orleans made up for it on its following drive, as Sloter connected with wideout Jonathan Adams for a 20-yard TD to close the gap, 14-10.

Kyle Sloter finds Jonathan Adams for a 20-yard TD New Orleans Breakers' QB Kyle Sloter finds WR Jonathan Adams for TD to edge team closer to New Jersey Generals as halftime draws near in the USFL.

Coming through!

Johnson dropped a dime to KaVontae Turpin for a 39-yard gain that put the Generals in enemy territory.

The big gain helped give New Jersey the last word, adding another field goal ahead of the break to extend its lead, 17-10.

Double trouble

The third quarter kicked off with back-to-back scores from both teams.

First, Sloter found Johnnie Dixon for a 10-yard TD for the Breakers to knot things up at 17 apiece.

Kyle Sloter finds Johnnie Dixon for a 10-yard TD Kyle Sloter finds Johnnie Dixon on a 10-yard score to bring the New Orleans Breakers to a 17-17 tie with the New Jersey Generals.

Then, Darius Victor punched one in for New Jersey to regain the lead, 24-17, midway through the third.

Generals' RB Darius Victor rushes up the middle for a go-ahead TD Darius Victor rushes up the middle for the New Jersey Generals touchdown and gets them back on top in the third quarter.

Déjà vu

After a lightning delay, play resumed, but it was another tough break for the Breakers.

Sloter was picked off once again by Luani — this time at the goal line.

Returning the favor

On the following drive, the Generals got a taste of their own medicine, as Johnson's pass was intercepted at the goal line.

On the move

After the turnover, New Jersey's Turpin went to work moving the Generals downfield and putting them in great field position to extend their lead.

Denied!

The Generals added a field goal late in the quarter to make it a 10-point game, and things ended there after the Breakers came up short on fourth down.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.