USFL Week 5: New Jersey Generals top New Orleans Breakers
Week 5 of the USFL season continued Saturday with a crucial matchup between the New Orleans Breakers and the New Jersey Generals, as both teams entered with a 3-1 record.
It was the Generals who came out on top, defeating the Breakers 27-17 to improve to 4-1 on the season, while New Orleans dropped to 3-2.
Here are the top plays from the game:
Made you look!
On the Breakers' opening drive, they were faced with a quick fourth-and-3, but pulled off a fake punt.
New Orleans linebacker Jerod Fernandez rushed up the middle for a monster 43-yard gain to get the Breakers in field goal range. Just like that it was 3-0 lead.
Ground game
The Generals answered with a quick touchdown on the following drive, courtesy of QB De'Andre Johnson. New Jersey held a 7-3 edge heading into the second quarter.
Too fast
On New Jersey's first possession of the second quarter, running back Trey Williams broke off a 28-yard gain to move the Generals downfield.
Another one!
Then, the Generals kicked off the second-quarter scoring with another Johnson rushing TD to take a 14-3 lead.
Off to the races
On the ensuing drive, the Breakers got things going with a monster kick return from WR Taywan Taylor.
Miscue
The Breakers weren't able to capitalize on the big gain, as QB Kyle Sloter was picked off in the red zone by Generals safety Shalom Luani later on that drive.
Breakers bounce back
New Orleans made up for it on its following drive, as Sloter connected with wideout Jonathan Adams for a 20-yard TD to close the gap, 14-10.
Coming through!
Johnson dropped a dime to KaVontae Turpin for a 39-yard gain that put the Generals in enemy territory.
The big gain helped give New Jersey the last word, adding another field goal ahead of the break to extend its lead, 17-10.
Double trouble
The third quarter kicked off with back-to-back scores from both teams.
First, Sloter found Johnnie Dixon for a 10-yard TD for the Breakers to knot things up at 17 apiece.
Then, Darius Victor punched one in for New Jersey to regain the lead, 24-17, midway through the third.
Déjà vu
After a lightning delay, play resumed, but it was another tough break for the Breakers.
Sloter was picked off once again by Luani — this time at the goal line.
Returning the favor
On the following drive, the Generals got a taste of their own medicine, as Johnson's pass was intercepted at the goal line.
On the move
After the turnover, New Jersey's Turpin went to work moving the Generals downfield and putting them in great field position to extend their lead.
Denied!
The Generals added a field goal late in the quarter to make it a 10-point game, and things ended there after the Breakers came up short on fourth down.