USFL Week 1 live updates: Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers

Week 1 of the 2023 USFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action Sunday!

The second day of the season kicks off with the Michigan Panthers facing the Houston Gamblers in Memphis.

Later, the Pittsburgh Maulers will go up against the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham (6:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Here are the top plays!

Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers

Thread the needle

The Panthers pounced first, going on a seven-play, 80-yard drive to open the game. They found paydirt on this strike from Josh Love to Marcus Baugh, who pounded the rock into the end zone.

Pledge of allegiance

T.J. Pledger IV has allegiance to the Gamblers, and he showed his loyalty to the squad by helping it tie the game at 6 with a powerful plunge up the gut. The rush capped a 12-play, 61-yard drive full of big plays for Houston. Things remained knotted at six following the first quarter.

