United States Football League USFL hires new general managers for two teams 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The USFL today announced the hiring of new General Managers for two teams. Lonnie Young joins the Pittsburgh Maulers and Dave Razzano lands with the Tampa Bay Bandits. Both Young and Razzano bring decades of experience to the USFL after building Super Bowl teams in the NFL.

After being drafted by the old USFL New Jersey Generals in 1985, Young joined the NFL and played 12 seasons as a defensive back. Young was first hired as a scout in 2001 by the New York Jets before moving to the Arizona Cardinals scouting team for the next seven years. From 2008 to 2019, Young was a national scout for the Baltimore Ravens, earning a Super Bowl XLVII ring in 2013.

"Lonnie Young is a proven winner in the NFL and he’s already making an impact as our new General Manager," said Maulers Head Coach Kirby Wilson. "Winning a championship starts with player scouting and evaluation, and together, I look forward to working with Lonnie to deliver a USFL title to Pittsburgh Maulers fans."

Young and Razzano collaborated on the same Arizona Cardinals staff in 2008 when Kurt Warner led the team to a Super Bowl XLIII appearance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prior to becoming a USFL General Manager, Razzano worked as Director of Football Research for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2018-2021). His career also included stints with the San Francisco 49ers (1988-1992), where he earned two Super Bowl rings, the St. Louis Rams (1992-2006) where he won his third Super Bowl ring, the Arizona Cardinals (2006-2009), and Indianapolis Colts (2012-2018).

"I’ve known Dave Razzano for a long time through our NFL careers and he is an excellent evaluator of talent and will be a huge asset to me and our team," said Bandits Head Coach Todd Haley, who was also the Arizona Cardinals Offensive Coordinator for the 2008 Super Bowl team. "I’m really excited to work alongside Dave as our new General Manager as we build a championship team."

Razzano and Young join six other General Managers who helped build teams for the USFL’s first season: Matt Boockmeier (New Orleans Breakers), Billy Devaney (New Jersey Generals), Steve Kazor (Michigan Panthers), Bob Morris (Houston Gamblers), Zach Potter(Birmingham Stallions), and Michael Woods (Philadelphia Stars). All eight team General Managers work closely with USFL Director of Player Personnel John Peterson and USFL Director of Player Administration Jim Popp.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more