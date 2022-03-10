United States Football League USFL Draft: Pittsburgh Maulers' supplemental draft results just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 USFL Draft is back. Ten rounds of the supplemental draft took place Thursday night.

The Pittsburgh Maulers will be picking second in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft will not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams can select any player from the available player pool. There also will be no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.

Teams will have two minutes to make a selection, and they must make a pick in each round. If teams do let their two minutes expire without submitting their pick, they may still make a selection — they just run the risk of the next team on the clock picking their player first.

To get you ready for Thursday's supplemental draft, here is the pick-by-pick draft order for the Maulers. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Maulers, click here.)

Round 1, Pick 2: Ethan Westbrooks, DT, West Texas A&M

Round 2, Pick 7: Keith Gipson, Jr., CB/ATH, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Round 3, Pick 8: Dale Warren, OLB, UT - Chattanooga

Round 4, Pick 1: Winston Dimel, FB, Kansas State

Round 5, Pick 5: Malcolm Elmore, S/CB, Central Methodist

Round 6, Pick 4: Abdul Beecham, OG/OC, Kansas State

Round 7, Pick 3: Ramiz Ahmed, K, Nevada

Round 8, Pick 6: Hunter Thedford, TE, Utah

Round 9, Pick 7: Max Duffy, P, Kentucky

Round 10, Pick 2: Darrius Maragne, DT/DE/OT, Kansas

