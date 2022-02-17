United States Football League
USFL draft order: Michigan Panthers win USFL draft lottery

44 mins ago

The order for the first round of the inaugural 2022 USFL draft is officially set — and the Michigan Panthers are on the clock.

On Thursday afternoon, the 2022 USFL draft lottery was held on FS1's "Speak For Yourself," and Jeff Fisher's squad came away with the first overall pick.

Here is the full draft order for the first round of the 2022 USFL draft:

1. Michigan Panthers
2. Tampa Bay Bandits
3. Philadelphia Stars
4. New Jersey Generals
5. Houston Gamblers
6. Birmingham Stallions
7. Pittsburgh Maulers
8. New Orleans Breakers

The draft order wasn't the only big news on Thursday, though, as the USFL also unveiled the uniforms for all eight teams

We're now less than two months away from the USFL's first regular-season games on April 16.

And for everything else you need to know about the USFL, click here.

