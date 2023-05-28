United States Football League
USFL bad beat: Under bettors lament Showboats-Gamblers points outburst
USFL bad beat: Under bettors lament Showboats-Gamblers points outburst

May. 28, 2023

Under bettors were feeling confident as the Memphis Showboats led the visiting Houston Gamblers 16-6 midway through the fourth quarter as the Over/Under line was a combined 42.5 points for the USFL game Sunday.

If the wide-open USFL has taught us anything, it's that points can come in a hurry as the teams combined for 14 points in a span of 17 seconds when the Showboats pulled out a 23-20 win to ruin the day for Under bettors by a half-point.

Also ripping up their tickets were Gamblers moneyline bettors (-167 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $15.99 total) and Houston backers who gave the three points.

Here's a look at the final frantic minutes of the game:

– Houston running back Mark Thompson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:05 to go, cutting the Gamblers' deficit to 16-13.

– After the teams traded punts, Memphis almost bumbled the game away. Two holding penalties, an incompletion and a 2-yard loss gave the Showboats third down and 32 yards to go from their own 20. Quarterback Cole Kelley then got sacked by safety Manny Bunch and fumbled, with Houston defensive end Tim Bonner recovering at the Showboats' 19 with 2:29 left.

– On third down Thompson scored on a 20-yard draw play, giving the Gamblers a 20-16 lead with 1:49 to go. Under bettors were sweating but still covering.

– On Memphis' first play from scrimmage, Kelley completed a short pass to Derrick Dillon near midfield. Dillon split a pair of Gamblers defenders en route to a 64-yard touchdown with 1:32 to go.

Alex Kessman kicked the all-important extra point, much to the chagrin of Under 42.5 bettors. Two touchdowns, 14 points in 17 seconds of game time, 43 combined points.

Ouch.

Memphis moneyline bettors over the past month are smiling as the Showboats (4-3) won their fourth in a row.

Memphis avenged a 30-26 loss to Houston on April 29 and snapped a four-game winning streak for the Gamblers (4-3). 

