United States Football League USFL bad beat: Maulers-Stallions Over/Under bettors lament end of half Updated Jul. 1, 2023 11:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In a season filled with wild betting wins and bad beats, it's fitting the end of the first half of the USFL Championship Game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions had bettors seeing their chances of cashing in disappear.

Here's a breakdown of the end of the first half from a betting perspective.

The first half Over/Under was 23 combined points for the Maulers and Stallions at FOX Bet. Under bettors were in great shape as the Maulers led 3-0 early in the second quarter.

But as USFL fans can tell you, the league can produce points in a hurry as the Stallions scored two touchdowns and the Maulers' Chris Blewitt kicked two more field goals as the teams headed into halftime with 23 combined points (Birmingham 14, Pittsburgh 9).

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Top plays from USFL Championship Game

That's right — after the teams combined for just three points in the first quarter, they scored 10 in 30 seconds to end the half for a push.

Know who likes a push? Nobody — not the Over or Under bettors or the sportsbooks, who had to refund the bets.

Birmingham led 7-6 with three minutes to go in the second quarter when the offensive fireworks started.

The Stallions marched 68 yards in seven plays in 2:30, with Alex McGough throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Deon Cain to make it 14-6 with 31 seconds to go in the half.

Under bettors were further tormented as game analyst Jason Garrett pointed out that the Stallions appeared to have too many players in motion on the TD, but the play could not be reviewed.

Alex McGough connects with Deon Cain for TD Alex McGough connected with Deon Cain as the Birmingham Stallions extend their lead in the USFL Championship Game.

Still, Under bettors were 31 seconds from cashing. What could go wrong?

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty could go wrong, that's what.

On third-and-4 from the Maulers' 43, Birmingham cornerback Nate Brooks knocked down a Troy Williams pass intended for Garrett Groshek with 10 seconds to go.

Brooks celebrated by pointing at the Maulers' bench, and was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The 15-yard penalty helped set up Blewitt for a 55-yard field goal attempt. Blewitt's kick was true as time expired for his sixth field goal of 50 or more yards this season, best in the USFL.

Yes, Over or Under bettors did not cash in because of the final play of the first half. But bettors who took the Stallions and gave the four points on the first-half line still cashed in.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share