United States Football League Top 10 plays from Week 7 of 2023 USFL season Published May. 30, 2023 4:24 p.m. ET

Week 7 of the USFL season featured four games that came down to the wire and produced several thrilling highlights.

With that, here are the top 10 plays from Week 7.



10. Manny Bunch, S, Houston Gamblers

The Gamblers began the game with a bang when Bunch intercepted Memphis Showboats quarterback Cole Kelley on the first play of the game, helping spark a field goal drive for Houston — albeit in a losing effort.

9. Bryan Mills, CB, Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham went three-and-out on a second-quarter drive against the New Orleans Breakers, but Mills got the ball back on the punt. After the punt went off the Breakers' Jarey Elder, Mills pounced on the loose ball, giving the Stallions the ball at the Breakers' 24-yard line. Mills also did a backflip after the play. Birmingham turned the heads-up play into a field goal en route to victory.

8. Alonzo Moore, WR, New Jersey Generals

Down 12-3 in the third quarter, Moore gave the Generals some life when he boxed out the Michigan Panthers secondary for a contested touchdown reception near the pylon.

7. Quentin Poling, LB, Birmingham Stallions

Poling went past the Breakers offensive line on a second-quarter passing down and emphatically sacked quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who was airborne.

6. Isiah Hennie, WR, Pittsburgh Maulers

The Maulers extended their first-half lead when Hennie got both feet in bounds in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

5. Stanford Samuels III, CB, Philadelphia Stars

Maulers fullback Mason Stokke bobbled the pass from quarterback Troy Williams in the middle of the field, and Samuels was able to reel in the floating ball and run it back into Pittsburgh territory.

4. Derrick Dillon, WR, Memphis Showboats

Driving to take the lead, Dillon moved the sticks for Memphis with a reception. But that wasn't all, as he then bounced off a pair of tackles and thundered his way into the end zone for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown.



3. Isiah Hennie, WR, Pittsburgh Maulers

Down 10 with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh needed a spark to get back in the game. Hennie gave the Maulers that juice by returning a punt 69 yards to the Stars' 1-yard line. Pittsburgh punched the ball into the end zone on the next down.

2. Joe Walker, WR, Michigan Panthers

Michigan quarterback Josh Love got rid of a fourth-quarter pass right before being lit up to Walker, who absorbed three hits and picked up the first down. Then Walker ran through New Jersey's defense for a 68-yard touchdown.

1. Josh Simmons, WR, Pittsburgh Maulers

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh put together an entertaining and chaotic game. Simmons contributed to that notion by running a kickoff out 88 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, which came after Terry Wright returned the previous kickoff to the Maulers' 37-yard line for the Stars.

