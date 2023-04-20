United States Football League Stallions QB J'Mar Smith out for season, Alex McGough takes starting role Updated Apr. 20, 2023 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As the Birmingham Stallions attempt to defend their USFL championship, they'll have to do it without the quarterback who led them to that title last season.

On Wednesday night, the Stallions announced that they had placed starting quarterback J'Mar Smith on injured reserve after he sustained an injury to his left (non-throwing) ring finger in the second quarter of Birmingham's win over the New Jersey Generals. Smith will be out for the remainder of the season.

Prior to the injury, Smith went 10-for-15 (66.7%) for 160 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Stallions luckily can turn to backup QB Alex McGough, who didn't miss a beat while filling in for the injured Smith. Coming off the bench, McGough went 7-of-11 (63.6%) for 68 yards and one touchdown.

In the 27-10 win, McGough also showcased his legs as he led the team in rushing with 51 yards, including this impressive 29-yard scamper.

McGough will make his first start of the season on April 22 against the Memphis Showboats.

Interestingly, McGough entered last season as Birmingham's starting QB, but when he was injured in the 2022 season-opener, Smith took over the job. Now, the roles have been reversed.

