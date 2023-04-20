United States Football League
Stallions QB J'Mar Smith out for season, Alex McGough takes starting role
United States Football League

Stallions QB J'Mar Smith out for season, Alex McGough takes starting role

Updated Apr. 20, 2023 2:52 p.m. ET

As the Birmingham Stallions attempt to defend their USFL championship, they'll have to do it without the quarterback who led them to that title last season.

On Wednesday night, the Stallions announced that they had placed starting quarterback J'Mar Smith on injured reserve after he sustained an injury to his left (non-throwing) ring finger in the second quarter of Birmingham's win over the New Jersey Generals. Smith will be out for the remainder of the season.

Prior to the injury, Smith went 10-for-15 (66.7%) for 160 yards, a touchdown and an interception. 

The Stallions luckily can turn to backup QB Alex McGough, who didn't miss a beat while filling in for the injured Smith. Coming off the bench, McGough went 7-of-11 (63.6%) for 68 yards and one touchdown.

In the 27-10 win, McGough also showcased his legs as he led the team in rushing with 51 yards, including this impressive 29-yard scamper. 

McGough will make his first start of the season on April 22 against the Memphis Showboats

Interestingly, McGough entered last season as Birmingham's starting QB, but when he was injured in the 2022 season-opener, Smith took over the job. Now, the roles have been reversed.

ADVERTISEMENT

More on the USFL from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox, 'The Intimidator', dies at age 80
49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox, 'The Intimidator', dies at age 80
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes