QBs Shea Patterson, Kyle Lauletta join new USFL teams

Two USFL teams picked up new quarterbacks off waivers Wednesday.

The New Orleans Breakers were one of the teams to do so, snapping up Shea Patterson after he had been released by the Michigan Panthers.

The New Jersey Generals also made a move, claiming Kyle Lauletta after he was waived by the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Both figure to provide depth for their new teams — Breakers (4-2) starter Kyle Sloter leads the USFL in passing yards, while the Generals (5-1) have successfully employed a two-QB system composed of De'Andre Johnson and Luis Perez.

Patterson, a former star at the University of Michigan, was the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL draft. Lauletta, who played collegiately at the University of Richmond, was also selected in the first round, No. 7 overall.

(Note: The USFL draft is set up differently from most other drafts, with each round focusing on a specific position. For example, each team picked a quarterback in the first round, an edge defender in rounds 2-4, etc. You can see the results of the draft here).

Michigan and Pittsburgh are both tied for last place in the North Division at 1-5, but they're only two games behind second-place Philadelphia and a playoff berth.

Patterson has passed for 973 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions this season, and racked up another 171 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His 973 passing total ranks third in the league this season.

With Patterson out and veteran quarterback Paxton Lynch injured, Michigan's presumed starter would be Josh Love, a 25-year-old out of San Jose State. Love has passed for 440 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Lauletta, meanwhile, has passed for 269 yards this season without a touchdown or interception across four games (two starts).

Vad Lee replaced Lauletta midway through Pittsburgh's Week 5 game against Houston and led the Maulers to a 21-20 victory, their first of the season. Lee tightened his grip on the starting QB job in Week 6, when he nearly led a comeback against the Breakers.

The Panthers next take on New Orleans (4-2) on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. The Maulers play unbeaten Birmingham (6-0) on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

