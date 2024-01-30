United Football League 'Deestroying', aka Donald De La Haye, signs with UFL Updated Jan. 30, 2024 7:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

YouTube sensation "Deestroying", aka Donald De La Haye, has signed to play football in the UFL for the San Antonio Brahmas.

De La Haye played football at the University of Central Florida in 2015-16 as a kicker and receiver. Listed at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, he is credited with one extra point made in one attempt across two seasons for the school.

He started a YouTube channel in 2015 that drew some unwanted attention from the NCAA, as he was breaking the rules by making money off his image as a college athlete. He would have to give up his YouTube channel to continue to play football, but he chose to quit football instead.

His channel has since grown to nearly 5.7 million subscribers, and college athletes are now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness.

De La Haye has never played in the NFL, but he did sign with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2019. He appeared in two preseason games that spring, making a 16-yard field goal and booting a 46-yard punt.

On Tuesday, De La Haye reacted to joining the UFL in an extended video on his YouTube channel.

"I could cry right now, bro," he said, before reading a text asking him to kick for the Brahmas.

"This whole entire time I was trying to figure out what my options are," he said. "Maybe I have some eligibility left to go back to college. I might get an NFL tryout. Maybe I have to go to USFL, maybe I have to go play in Europe. Do something. And literally in this moment is where it all just became clear."

