United States Football League 2023 USFL Week 7 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated May. 25, 2023 4:20 p.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

This week's matchup featuring the Birmingham Stallions playing the New Orleans Breakers should be one of the best games of this USFL season.

As for gambling on that game and more, I have you covered with my best bets for the week.

Last week was entertaining and profitable, as I hit on three of my four picks, improving to 15-10-1 on the season.

Let's dive into all the Week 7 action, which you can catch on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App .

All times ET

Birmingham Stallions (4-2) vs. New Orleans Breakers (4-2) at Birmingham, Alabama, 4 p.m. Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App

Wes Hills (191 rush yards, three touchdowns) and the Breakers' offense (483 yards, 7.3 yards per play) had a monstrous day against Birmingham in the first meeting, so revenge will be on the minds of the Stallions.

It would help Birmingham's cause if it could control the clock as it did in last week's 27-13 win over Michigan, but that's the Panthers' offense we’re talking about.

The big question is, will we see the New Orleans offense of the past two weeks — 10 points in each game, both losses — or the one that went up and down the field in the first meeting between these two teams?

My guess is this showdown will be closer to what we saw in the first meeting, so I’ll grab the points.

PICK: Breakers (+2 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2 points (or win outright)

Philadelphia Stars (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4) at Canton, Ohio, 9 p.m. Saturday, FS1 and FOX Sports App

This feels like a dead Under — we’ve got two teams that have had massive offensive struggles for most of the year.

Pittsburgh has failed to score an offensive touchdown in half of its games this season, and Philadelphia hasn't scored an offensive TD in its last two games.

The Maulers won the first meeting 21-13, forcing three Stars turnovers and limiting them to just 18 rushing yards. The two combined for six red-zone trips that resulted in just one touchdown scored. This game should be a lot like the first.

I'm banking on a low-scoring game.

PICK: Under 39.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Houston Gamblers (4-2) at Memphis Showboats (3-3), 2:30 p.m. Sunday, USA

These two teams have combined to win seven straight!

The last time either team lost was when Houston blew a double-digit lead to Memphis, only to come back and score the winning touchdown with under 20 seconds to play.

Even in defeat, it feels like that game was a turning point for the Showboats' season, who have since allowed a combined 20 points in three games, including dominating Pittsburgh last week 22-0.

Houston will have to be better than the 3.9 yards per play and one TD that the Gamblers tallied last week against New Jersey. I’ll take the points here.

PICK: Showboats (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Michigan Panthers (2-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-3) at Canton, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., FS1 and FOX Sports App

The Generals' last win was a 28-13 victory over the Panthers. Since then, New Jersey has lost three straight games by a total of 12 points.

Last week they held the red-hot Gamblers to 211 yards and just one touchdown, but it still wasn’t good enough to win.

But this is the week for the Generals to snap their losing streak against a Michigan squad that's scored 13, seven, 10 and 13 points over its past four games.

Frank Ginda, Breeland Speaks and the Panthers defense will again be in the position of knowing they basically have to hold a team to fewer than two TDs to win, especially with the Generals' defense being the best in the league.

Either way, points will be at a premium here.

PICK: Under 40 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, soccer, golf, tennis, MLB, NHL and horse racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

