2023 USFL odds Week 8: Betting lines, spreads
2023 USFL odds Week 8: Betting lines, spreads

Updated May. 29, 2023 1:24 p.m. ET

A showdown between division leaders highlights the Week 8 slate for the United States Football League.  

The Philadelphia Stars (4-3), leaders of the North division, play at the North Division-leading Birmingham Stallions (5-2) at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

The teams met in last year's USFL Championship game, which resulted in a 33-30 victory for the Stallions

Birmingham is 2-0 all-time against Philadelphia, posting a 30-17 victory in Week 5 last season. The Stars are 11-6 all-time against USFL teams without a horse for a mascot.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 8 — the point spreads, moneylines, total Over/Unders and results at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Houston Gamblers (4-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (2-5) at Canton, Ohio, noon, USA
Point spread: Gamblers -3.5 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Gamblers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Maulers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
USA
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Gamblers
HOU
Pittsburgh Maulers
PIT

Philadelphia Stars (4-3) at Birmingham Stallions (5-2), 3 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Point spread: Stallions -6 (Stallions favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Stars cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Stars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:00 PM
NBC
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Stars
PHI
Birmingham Stallions
BHAM

SUNDAYS GAMES

Memphis Showboats (4-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-5) at Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Showboats -2 (Showboats favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Generals cover)
Moneyline: Showboats -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Generals +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Memphis Showboats
MEM
New Jersey Generals
NJ

Michigan Panthers (3-4) vs. New Orleans Breakers (4-3) at Birmingham, 4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Breakers -3 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Panthers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

