2023 USFL odds Week 8: Betting lines, spreads

A showdown between division leaders highlights the Week 8 slate for the United States Football League.

The Philadelphia Stars (4-3), leaders of the North division, play at the North Division-leading Birmingham Stallions (5-2) at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

The teams met in last year's USFL Championship game, which resulted in a 33-30 victory for the Stallions.

Birmingham is 2-0 all-time against Philadelphia, posting a 30-17 victory in Week 5 last season. The Stars are 11-6 all-time against USFL teams without a horse for a mascot.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 8 — the point spreads, moneylines, total Over/Unders and results at FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Houston Gamblers (4-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (2-5) at Canton, Ohio, noon, USA

Point spread: Gamblers -3.5 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Gamblers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Maulers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Stars (4-3) at Birmingham Stallions (5-2), 3 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Stallions -6 (Stallions favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Stars cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Stars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

Memphis Showboats (4-3) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-5) at Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Showboats -2 (Showboats favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Generals cover)

Moneyline: Showboats -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Generals +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers (3-4) vs. New Orleans Breakers (4-3) at Birmingham, 4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Breakers -3 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Breakers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Panthers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

