United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's UFL Week 3 picks Published Apr. 12, 2024 11:11 a.m. ET

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 3 of the UFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered. Read below for my thoughts on UFL Week 3 on FOX and the FOX Sports app and more.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. What will be the outcome of this game?

Memphis Showboats vs. Birmingham Stallions

Memphis Showboats win, or lose by 6 points or fewer OR Birmingham Stallions win by 7 points or more

Birmingham has won nine in a row, but those games haven't all been blowout wins, and I’m not sure this one is either. Memphis has done a really good job offensively controlling the clock and that game plan will do the Showboats a lot of good in keeping this one close. Memphis could easily be 2-0 itself and I think the Showboats will be in this one until the end. So I'll take them and the six points.

Prediction: Memphis Showboats win, or lose by 6 points or fewer

2. Which player will have the most receiving yards?

Marcell Ateman, Marquez Stevenson, Marcus Simms, Jonathan Adams

The way the point total has been arranged is the way I see it landing. Marcell Ateman has built quite the connection with AJ McCarron and should be dangerous every week.

Prediction: Ateman

3. Order the teams by who will score the most points from highest to lowest:

Memphis Showboats, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers

As mentioned earlier, I think Birmingham will beat Memphis in a tight game, so I’d expect the Stallions to post the top-two point totals this week. Houston might be the worst team in the league, so Michigan should handle the Roughnecks this week.

Prediction: Birmingham, Memphis, Michigan, Houston

4. Will there be a successful 3-point conversion (after a TD score) in Week 3?

No, I don’t see a successful 3-point conversion this week. Tough to pull off!

Prediction: No

5. Order the following QBs by who will have the most completions:

Chase Garbers, AJ McCarron, Jordan Ta'amu, Case Cookus

I like the Battlehawks this week. And we’ve seen AJ McCarron have a lot of success in the passing game, almost using it to offset a lack of a running game. Cookus could complete a lot of passes this week, as Memphis has been a ball-control team this season so far.

Prediction: McCarron, Cookus, Garbers, Ta’amu

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks win by 2 points or more, OR San Antonio Brahmas win, or lose by 1 point

San Antonio has been living a charmed life this season with two improbable wins. They haven't been good on third down at all but have had a ton of good fortune with trick plays and utilized the onside kick rule to perfection. But St. Louis will put an end to the Brahmas' undefeated start.

Prediction: Battlehawks win by 2 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: St. Louis 24, San Antonio 13

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

