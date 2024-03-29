United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's UFL Week 1 picks Updated Mar. 29, 2024 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching UFL Week 1 this weekend, with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered. Read below for my thoughts on UFL Week 1 on FOX and the FOX Sports app and more.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which quarterback will throw for the most passing yards?

Case Cookus, A.J. McCarron, Jordan Ta'amu, J'Mar Smith

The Philadelphia offense went as Case Cookus did last year, and I’d expect that to be the case — see what I did there? — again this season with his new team. Jordan Ta’amu would be my second choice here.

Prediction: Cookus

2. Order the teams by who will score the most points from highest to lowest:

DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks, Michigan Panthers

As explosive as the Battlehawks offense was last year, I’m going to side with DC, as Michigan had one of the better defenses in the USFL last year. Behind the dual threat QB Jordan Ta’amu, the Defenders should top this bunch in terms of points.

Prediction: DC, St. Louis, Michigan, San Antonio

3. Which of these teams will win on the road in Week 1?

DC Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks, Memphis Showboats, None

There's a decent chance all three will win on the road, especially since we really dont know the league hierarchy yet. Being I’m high on the Defenders in terms of points and Ta’amu’s ability to create, I’d say DC is the most likely one to win, although I can make a good case for St. Louis as well, against a Michigan team which defensively was stout last year, but was choppy at times on offense.

Prediction: Defenders

4. Order the teams by who will have the most passing TDs from highest to lowest:

San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks, Houston Roughnecks, Birmingham Stallions

A.J. McCarron led the XFL in TD passes a year ago, so there’s little reason to think his performance will decline, especially after seeing time with the Bengals last year. I’m intrigued by Birmingham, but we know Bob Stoops can coach defense and a good bit of the Stallions offense will go through RB C.J. Marable. So I’ll stick with STL.

Prediction: St. Louis, San Antonio, Birmingham, Houston

5. Which team will gain the most total yards from scrimmage?

DC Defenders, Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Might as well just push all in on DC!

Prediction: Defenders

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Michigan Panthers

I’m trusting the Michigan defense here to make things a tad difficult for the Battlehawks. I’ll grab the points here.

Prediction: Michigan loses by 6 or fewer, wins outright or ties

Tiebreaker: What will the final score be?

Prediction: 24-20 St. Louis

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

